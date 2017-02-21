Number portability delayed another month

Once again, the launch date for consumers to experience mobile number portability (MNP) in The Bahamas has been delayed, this time until April 2017. The delay was hinged on advice provided by UK-based consultancy firm Laurasia Associates.

The Utilities Regulation and Competition Authority (URCA) held both Bahamas Telecommunications Company (BTC) and BeAliv responsible for not being able to execute the service as originally planned for February 14, 2017.

URCA stated that Laurasia’s investigations disclosed that during the week of the original launch date, “both BTC and Aliv had significant work remaining before MNP could be launched with an acceptable degree of confidence in its success”.

The regulator said in a press statement yesterday that both mobile operators in the country “appeared to have neglected” the required progress needed. MNP should be available to consumers by April 25, 2017.

Given the importance of MNP in the telecommunications sector, URCA expects BTC and BeAliv to have all procedures in place by April 14, 2017.

By that time, both operators “must ensure that they have completed the

installation and testing of all required systems and processes for the implementation of MNP”.

Number portability is a process that allows consumers to change service providers without having to change their telephone number.

“The launch of MNP requires both operators to implement various changes to their networks and business processes, and therefore requires extensive coordination by URCA,” the regulator stated.

URCA said that in the last week of January, they carried out an assessment of the operators’ readiness for MNP. However they noted, “with disappointment”, that neither operator was in a position to ensure a successful implementation of MNP by the original launch date.

“URCA was particularly concerned to note that in relation to several of the workflows necessary to support MNP, both Aliv and BTC appeared to have neglected to have made the required progress and moreover, that the information that had been provided on an ongoing basis by both operators to URCA, had not accurately reflected the operators’ actual readiness,” the regulator stated.

URCA pointed out that the independent advisor was asked to step in to provide expert advice on the remainder of work needed to be done by both operators.

“URCA directed Aliv and BTC to each provide a written assessment of their own readiness and based on that assessment, to provide URCA with a written commitment of the date on which they would be ready for MNP,” the regulator said.

“Based on the advice of the expert consultant and the operators’ written commitments, URCA’s final determination requires that MNP be available to persons in The Bahamas on any island where mobile services are available from more than one licensee, from April 25, 2017. The relevant licensees (BTC and Aliv) must ensure that they have completed the installation and testing of all required systems and processes for the implementation of MNP by no later than April 14, 2017.”



