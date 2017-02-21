CTFE invests millions in casino as it prepares for Baha Mar’s soft launch

Chow Tai Fook Enterprises has invested $20 million in its own slot machines as it prepares for the April 21 soft opening of the largest casino in the region, according to the company’s President Graeme Davis.

Davis, who was a guest on the Guardian 96.9 FM radio talk show “The Revolution”, said the new slot machines are on the way to The Bahamas. The casino equipment that was put in place in preparation for the initial opening under the previous developer, was taken out after the property went into receivership.

Davis told “Revolution” host Juan McCartney that Baha Mar’s new owner CTFE is hoping to find much of the casino’s upper management from its pool of 11,000 Bahamians who have so far turned in applications to be employed at the property.

He said he expects the employee complement to ramp up into the summer and then later this year when Baha Mar opens its

SLS-branded property. Hiring will continue into 2018 when the company hopes to bring its ultra-luxury Rosewood property on stream.

However, Davis revealed that the company still does not know yet how many rooms it will have available for its April 21 opening, citing possible construction constraints as just one factor that could affect the number of rooms.

“We could open anywhere from 200 to 800,” he said, “...making sure we have them completed, finished and making sure that we have enough amenities to support it”.

When asked if he thinks the project is being rushed, Davis said: “It’s not rushed. I think it’s a great soft opening and you have to open.”

The Grand Hyatt will be managing the rooms when the soft opening takes place, making the Baha Mar property its global flagship hotel given the amount of rooms it will manage when both the casino tower and convention tower are fully opened. Davis said the entire mega-resort campus will continue to carry the Baha Mar name.

“Millions were spent across the U.S. and beyond, that's why we want to continue with Baha Mar as a brand,” he said.

He added that the company is in the final stages of launching its website and is bringing back Baha Mar’s former director of sales, who was responsible for booking $300 million in group business before the property went into foreclosure under the previous developer.

When the resort opens in April there could be a staff complement of almost 2,000 said Davis, who added that those people will be the most important part of the resort’s success.

“It takes, most importantly, the people and what I’m most excited about is the passion and culture that we have with our Bahamian associates and that’s what is really going to create this incredible experience,” he said.

“You can have beautiful bricks and mortar anywhere in the world, but what sets us apart is the passion and experience that every associate and every employee will provide to our guests or to each other.”



