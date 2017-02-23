BHTA to celebrate tourism’s finest at 17th Annual Cacique Awards

The Ministry of Tourism and the Bahamas Hotel and Tourism Association (BHTA) held the first Annual Cacique Awards in 1996, when the long-standing tourism partners joined their respective awards – the National Tourism Achievement Awards and the Hotel Industry Awards – to celebrate the finest in the industry at the inaugural Cacique Awards.

Since then, the Cacique Awards, considered by many to be the most prestigious award ceremony in the country, has held the black tie, red carpet, celebrity-style event to honor individuals whose dedication and commitment to the tourism industry exceeds even the highest standard of service excellence.

Indeed, Cacique Awards finalists and winners are treated like celebrities, as employers, fellow employees, family and friends come out to support their choice recipient amidst a cadre of industry professionals, organizations, executives, artisans, musicians and lifetime achievers who gather, dressed in beautiful bejeweled gowns and regal tuxedos, to be recognized for their achievement and to receive the prestigious trophy – the Cacique Duho.

The BHTA contributed its design of the Duho as the award trophy, as it had traditionally used the Duho for its Hotelier Awards. The Duho is a befitting symbol of distinction; the leader of the Lucayan community, the cacique, would hold official meetings and perform ceremonial functions while seated on this beautiful, intricately carved seat, which represented the cacique’s authority and superior standing in the community.

In April 2017, the Ministry of Tourism and the BHTA’s combined Cacique Awards will honor persons throughout 25 categories representing various genres of the hospitality and tourism sector.

Carlton Russell, president of the BHTA, spoke at a recent press conference saying: “This award plays an integral role in reminding us that everyone matters in the tourism industry. The Cacique Awards finalists and winners, exemplify that which is ingrained in each of us, aspects of ourselves we must continue to cultivate and contribute to society. This award goes beyond recognizing great service and performance, it extols the achievements of persons we are proud to celebrate, admire and emulate.”

THE 17TH ANNUAL BHTA CACIQUE FINALISTS ARE:

• Manager of The Year category:

1. Tyrone Anderson – Valentines Resort and Marina, Harbour Island, Eleuthera

2. Monique Taylor – Comfort Suites, Paradise Island

3. Shanasco Campbell – British Colonial Hilton, Nassau

• Supervisor of The Year category:

1. Avan Wilson – Atlantis, Paradise Island

2. Bhruna Neymour – Small Hope Bay Lodge, Andros

3. Jerome Sears – British Colonial Hilton, Nassau

• Sales Executive of The Year category:

1. Tia Duncombe – Comfort Suites, Paradise Island

2. Deryn Prabhu – British Colonial Hilton, Nassau

• Employee of The Year (Front of The House) category:

1. Dicienzo Storr – Melia Nassau Beach, Nassau

2. Wilkah Hart – British Colonial Hilton, Nassau

3. Randy Rahming – Atlantis, Paradise Island

• Employee of The Year (Heart of The House) category:

1. Kendal Deveaux – Atlantis, Paradise Island

2. Jarrad Thompson – British Colonial Hilton, Nassau

3. Tiffany Seymour – Melia Nassau Beach, Nassau

• Chef of The Year category:

1. Clement Williams – Atlantis, Paradise Island

2. Cheryl Mckenzie – British Colonial Hilton, Nassau

3. Mario Adderley – University of The Bahamas

• Nominees in the Hotelier of the Year category:

1. Eltha Deleveaux – Comfort Suites, Paradise Island

2. Dean Spychalla – Valentines Resort and Marina, Harbour Island, Eleuthera

3. Jeff Birch – Small Hope Bay Lodge, Andros

The BHTA Cacique judging panel includes:

1. E. John Deleveaux, honorary chairperson;

2. Bridget Murray, chairperson;

3. Ruth Gardiner;

4. Natasha Wright;

5. Micklyn Lightbourne;

6. Chef Michael Adderley, chairperson, chef category;

7. Chef Don Ingraham;

8. Chef Edwin Johnson.



