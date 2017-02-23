Moody’s, S&P disagree on Baha Mar’s economic impact

The Bahamas government did not think Standard and Poor’s (S&P) gave Baha Mar’s imminent opening enough credence before the credit ratings agency downgraded this country’s sovereign credit rating to “junk” status. But credit ratings agency Moody’s, in its quarterly credit opinion released yesterday, placed a heavy burden on the resort’s shoulders.

The country has waited with bated breath on this credit rating opinion from Moody’s, especially given the weight the government and the country at large have placed on the success of Baha Mar as a pivot for The Bahamas’ future economic well-being.

Yesterday, Moody’s delivered to the government the gift of a positive outlook and the “assumption” of growth in the country’s economy by as much two percent by 2018, largely hinged on the success of the mega-resort.

“The recent announcements related to the Baha Mar project are in line with our baseline assumptions,” Moody’s credit opinion said.

Moody’s left The Bahamas with a “stable outlook”, as did S&P, due to smaller tourism developments in the pipeline and a steady stream of tourists. But S&P expects that the opening of Baha Mar will sustain growth, “albeit at lower levels”.

The Moody’s opinion outlined the government’s announcement of the Baha Mar deal: “On December 2, Prime Minister Christie revealed the timeline of the Baha Mar resort's phased opening. The first phase, including the casino hotel, the casino, the convention center and the golf course, is scheduled to open on April 21, 2017.

“The rest of the project is expected to be completed by year-end.

“The government also announced that the property was officially sold to a Hong Kong-based developer, Chow Tai Fook Enterprises.

“An additional $700 million in new investment was committed by the buyer towards project completion.

“The government expects that the project will create up to 5,700 jobs directly and potentially another 4,160 jobs indirectly, and generate a 19 percent increase in air passenger arrivals.”

Baha Mar is well on its way to achieving its soft opening on April 21, according to its executives, and is expected to have three of its four properties opened by year-end.



