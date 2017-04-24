CBL supports Appleton Estate’s celebration of 20 years with Joy

Appleton Estate, the world’s leading Jamaican premium aged rum, recently announced the release of the Appleton Estate Joy Anniversary Blend — a rare, 25-year-old limited edition rum — to mark the anniversary of the first female master blender, Joy Spence.

“For my anniversary blend, I simply set out to create the rum that I’d like to sip while watching the colors of my garden change in the warm glow of the Jamaican sunset,” said Joy Spence. “It includes two rum marques which are of particular sentimental significance to me. The first of these marques was laid down to age in 1981, which is the year I joined the Appleton Estate team, and the second is my favorite marque of pot still rum. The final blend is a wonderful rum that I hope will become a cornerstone of my legacy.”

Commonwealth Brewery Limited, a proud partner and distributor of Appleton Estate for over 20 years, was represented by Managing Director Hans Neven at Joy Spence’s 20th anniversary celebration in Jamaica. “I am amazed by the strong personality of Joy, and how it is translated into all the rums of the Appleton rum family, and particularly in this fantastic and exclusive new rum,” he said.

