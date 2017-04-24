Uncertainty on OECD’s Common Reporting Standard a challenge facing banking sector

The Central Bank of The Bahamas pointed out that a prominent external challenge facing the banking industry is the “uncertainty” underscoring the impact of the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development’s (OECD’s) Common Reporting Standard (CRS) on tax cooperation. The Bahamas has committed to implementing the automatic exchange of information standard by the end of 2018.

The Central Bank described the current banking climate as being “generally positive” in its quarterly bank supervision letter released last week.

The regulator wrote: "At the outset, we note that our interactions with the visiting executive teams from a wide range of domestic and international banks indicate a generally positive outlook on new banking opportunities, strategic operational initiatives and infrastructure investments. Externally generated challenges to the industry remain, one of the most prominent being the uncertainty underlying the global rollout and impact of the Global Forum of the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development’s (OECD’s) Common Reporting Standard (CRS) on tax cooperation.”

In terms of financial performance, the regulator found that banking assets continued to grow; whereas revenue margins remain stressed due to "competitive pressures".

“As a result, our licensees continue to seek operational efficiencies through cost reduction, outsourcing, standardization, shared services and value-added automation. In the regulatory world, in addition to the conventional credit and operational risks, including legal and regulatory risks, the cybersecurity risks appear to subsume a significant amount of risk oversight, mitigation and controls,” the regulator said.

“Given the focus on increased digitization of operations; and management of client data, transaction monitoring, analytics and reporting requirements – the data integrity and prevention of internal and external cyber attacks are major imperatives going forward.

"The Bank Supervision Department will continue to enhance its supervisory regime in this context. Led by the Ministry of Finance and the Office of the Attorney General, the Central Bank and other domestic regulators, have been engaged during the last quarter in preparation for the upcoming Global Forum phase three peer review.

“The review team is scheduled to be in The Bahamas in July. In our continuing efforts to monitor and ensure the safety and soundness of our supervised financial institutions, the Central Bank intensified its efforts to refine its risk-based supervisory framework and as a result, rolled out the Evergreening Framework. The framework will refresh the point-in-time risk view of licensees and allow supervisory oversight to be tailored to the magnitude and direction of risks.”

On a separate accord, the Central Bank announced that in coming weeks, a biannual newsletter for credit unions will be circulated.

The regulator said that it intends to have more dialogue with the credit unions.



