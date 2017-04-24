Report touts economic benefits of second home market

Increased spending by new tourists to The Bahamas, particularly from Airbnb rentals, could generate an estimated $9.8 million toward gross domestic product (GDP) and create 225 jobs, according to a report by global advisory firm Oxford Economics released yesterday.

The report, which was commissioned by the Organization for Responsible Governance (ORG), pointed out that expanding the second home market may generate a number of economic benefits, such as direct tax revenue, increased land value, inflows of hard foreign currency and economic impacts related to new home construction.

The report looked at previous data on Grand Bahama to substantiate the benefits of a second home in The Bahamas. “In an earlier study in Grand Bahama Island, Oxford Economics estimated that the construction of 500 new second homes would create over 2,000 construction jobs and nearly 150 full time jobs as homes were rented and home service demand increased,” the report cites.

A second home could act as a potential rental option for interested visitors who do not wish to stay at a hotel.

“It should be noted that many foreigners who might wish to invest in a second home in The Bahamas have no desire to live full time in the country. For example, it was noted during several interviews that the poor quality of healthcare was a particular concern for elderly, wealthy Americans who might otherwise consider making a Bahamas property investment,” the report states.

“Therefore, leveraging the opportunity presented by the fast growing home rental vacation market could be a valuable strategy for attracting foreign dollars (from investors who might not want to live year-round in The Bahamas).

“Zoning rules would address most obvious objections, e.g. limit the number of days a home can be rented, make sure beaches maintain public access, etc.”

The report considered the economic impact through increased Airbnb activity.

“Specifically, this scenario assumes an increase of 50 percent in the current level of Airbnb activity in The Bahamas. An input-output model of The Bahamas economy describes the effects of this increase. Importantly, it is assumed that this increase represents entirely new tourists to The Bahamas – none of the new Airbnb tourists are cannibalized from existing hotels.

“There are currently 908 active Airbnb rentals in The Bahamas, with an occupancy rate of 17 percent; this implies a total of 56,000 room days of rentals.

“We further assume an average of two people per Airbnb property, and a total of 6.7 nights per visitor to The Bahamas, for a total of 16,700 tourists to The Bahamas currently staying in Airbnb properties out of 1.5 million overnight visitors. With an average spending of $1,500 per overnight visitor to The Bahamas, this implies spending of $25 million by those staying in Airbnb properties, including their spending on the Airbnbs themselves.

“This scenario models an increase in new tourists equal to 50 percent of the current Airbnb activity in The Bahamas (i.e., an additional 8,350 tourists to The Bahamas, spending an additional $13 million). However, spending on the Airbnb rental costs estimated at roughly half this spend, is excluded from the economic impact presented below.”

The report concludes that the full economic impact of additional spending by these new tourists is estimated at $9.8 million of additional GDP and 225 new jobs.

“The sectors most affected are community, social and personal services, which receives 35 percent of the GDP impact and 50 percent of the jobs impact; and hotels and restaurants, which receives 23 percent of the GDP and 18 percent of the jobs impact,” the report adds.



