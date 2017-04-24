Fitzgerald: PM did not know about contracts solicitation

Minister of Education Jerome Fitzgerald alleged that Prime Minister Perry Christie did not know about his recently admitted solicitation of contracts from China Construction America (CCA) for the Baha Mar resort.

Fitzgerald, who spoke to Guardian Business after the soft opening of Baha Mar, and one day after it was revealed through leaked emails that he had solicited contracts on behalf of his father's company, said that his discussion about contracts for work at Baha Mar with former developer Sarkis Izmirlian "was never a topic" he needed to discuss with the prime minister.

However, parliamentary rules forbid Cabinet ministers from such actions, as the rules state: “A minister must not ... solicit or accept any benefit, advantage or promise of future advantage whether for himself, his immediate family or any business concern or trust with which he is associated from persons who are in, or seek to be in, any contractual or special relationship with government.”

Fitzgerald told this paper: "It was never a topic ... was no need to discuss it. What happened, happened. You saw from the email the time frame of it, that's what it is."

However, Fitzgerald continues to contend that Prime Minister Perry Christie put together the best negotiating team to search for a new buyer for Baha Mar, on which he was a lead negotiator, telling this paper such, even after admitting publicly that he solicited contracts for his father's business, thereby breaching Cabinet protocols.

And questions remain as to why the prime minister did not make Minister of State for Investments Khaalis Rolle, who works out of the Office of the Prime Minister, a lead negotiator on the deal, instead of the country's education minister and Attorney General Allyson Maynard-Gibson, whose family owns retail stores at the Baha Mar development.

It was also suggested publicly last week that Maynard-Gibson’s conflict of interest as it relates to Baha Mar runs as deeply as Fitzgerald's. She told Guardian Business on Friday that she and her lawyers are "discussing all of that".

"I thank God that circumstances were such that the Progressive Liberal Party was in office and the prime minister was able to put together a very experienced team of negotiators who understood all the complexities involved in this project, and were able to achieve all the objectives that were set by the prime minister," Fitzgerald said on Friday.

On the day that Fitzgerald's emails to Sarkis Izmirlian were revealed, he said Christie did not contact him, "not at all", on the matter. During the soft opening of Baha Mar, Prime Minister Christie was reluctant to speak to the press, at one time even shooing them away.

Fitzgerald said, however, that he will not "run from any issue".



