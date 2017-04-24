Still no official word on release of sealed Supreme Court Baha Mar documents

With only a few days left before the end of April, there is still no official word on the release of the sealed Supreme Court Baha Mar documents, which were expected to be available to the public sometime this month.

Attorney General Allyson Maynard-Gibson told Guardian Business last week that the seal would be lifted in April, giving no definite date to go along with her comment. But this would not be the first time that the attorney general provided a timeline for when the documents would be unsealed.

On one occasion, Maynard-Gibson said the seal would be lifted before the soft opening of Baha Mar, but that event occurred three days ago, and Maynard-Gibson, who was in attendance at the opening, did not provide an answer any different from what she had previously stated.

Prior to the opening, an email leaked to the press revealed the Christie administration exempted China Construction America (CCA) Bahamas Limited, the lead construction firm on the Baha Mar project, from paying value-added tax (VAT).

The revelation sparked a heightened interest over what the government and prospective owner Chow Tai Fook Enterprises (CTFE) had negotiated to open the resort in an aggressive timeline.

The Christie administration contended that the deal was sealed to protect the transaction.

Education Minister Jerome Fitzgerald, who worked closely on the sale of Baha Mar, told Guardian Business on Friday that the government has been “pushing” to have the documents unsealed and dismissed claims over extraordinary concessions granted to sell the resort and have it ready for the April 21 soft opening.

He continued to say that it was not the government’s request to seal the documents, but they were waiting for the Export-Import Bank of China (CEXIM) to provide their lawyers with further instructions on doing so.

Notwithstanding that it has been almost eight months since it was reported that public access to the deal was prevented, Fitzgerald said “The sooner the better”.

He insisted that there is “nothing in there” that the government is “ashamed” of.

“When the Bahamian people see what we were able to negotiate, I think they will be satisfied, and everything that we have done we would be able to demonstrate that we were justified in doing so and we did so on behalf of the Bahamian people. But this issue about giving away stuff, it is a claim that does not have merit, and when the documents are unsealed I think Bahamian people and media would have a greater appreciation for what we mean by that,” he said.

Former President of the Court of Appeal Dame Joan Sawyer previously suggested that there were no legal grounds on which the documents should have been sealed.



