AG concerned FNM govt would follow through with Baha Mar threat

Attorney General Allyson Maynard-Gibson revealed to Guardian Business last Friday that there may still be a real chance for Baha Mar to not be sold to Chow Tai Fook Enterprises (CTFE) once the $4.2 billion mega resort property is fully complete.

Leader of the Free National Movement (FNM) Dr. Hubert Minnis made the bold pledge that his government would not agree to any sale of the resort that was not in the best interest of the Bahamian people. Dr. Minnis added that if his party comes to office and the “sale” of the resort had yet to be closed, his government would ensure that a “real sale” was executed.

The attorney general, speaking to this paper after the official soft opening of Baha Mar, displayed real concern that Dr. Minnis and the FNM could follow through with that promise if they form the next government following the May 10 general election.

"I want to make sure in particular that Minnis' promise of the sale of Baha Mar, which could jeopardize all of that progress and all of those jobs, does not happen," she said.

Maynard-Gibson repeated that she had to "make sure that the promise of the sale of Baha Mar does not happen".

Following Dr. Minnis’ statement he was ridiculed by Deputy Prime Minister Philip Brave Davis, who suggested that the resort rests firmly in the hands of CTFE, though CTFE has vowed not to complete the purchase of the resort until construction has been fully finished.

But Maynard-Gibson's words and tone, and her intimate knowledge of the details surrounding the sale of Baha Mar to CTFE, as she was a lead figure on the negotiating team, suggest that Dr. Minnis' pledge could become a distinct reality. And that reality may be revealed when the sealed Baha Mar documents are turned over to the public this month, as promised by the attorney general.

Last week it was revealed that another of the lead negotiators, Minister of Education Jerome Fitzgerald, who helped to push through the sale of Baha Mar to CTFE, breached Cabinet protocols by attempting to solicit brokerage, trucking and limo services from the resort’s original developer Sarkis Izmirlian.

From those scathing emails, Minister Fitzgerald admitted that he had received work from China Construction America (CCA), the contractor of record on the Baha Mar resort, through the company’s Vice President Daniel Liu, while Mr. Fitzgerald sat as a Cabinet minister. Those details were never made public by Minister Fitzgerald or Mr. Liu, despite repeated calls for the tabling of all contracts in relation to the resort. To date it is also not known if, and how many, contracts are held by members of the Christie administration or their families with CCA.

Originally, Fitzgerald continuously denied any involvement or contracts with Baha Mar, even from the floor of the House of Assembly.

It has been public record for some time that the attorney general’s husband and daughters have multiple retail stores within the Baha Mar property, which continues to lead people to ask why both she and Fitzgerald were chosen to lead negotiations to find a purchaser for the property, given their obvious conflicts of interest. It has been claimed, that through her family's jewelry store interests, the attorney general has had a long-standing history with CTFE, the new proposed purchaser of Baha Mar.

These conflicts have led the public to question the true motives of the two negotiators on the sale of the multibillion-dollar resort, and whether or not the prime minister was aware of their conflicts at the time he appointed them.

For his part, Prime Minister Perry Christie was reluctant to speak to the media following the resort's soft opening on Friday, and has not yet publicly addressed the Fitzgerald conflict of interest issue directly.



