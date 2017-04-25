BTC supports annual Coconut Fest in Pelican Point

FREEPORT, Grand Bahama — The annual Coconut Festival in Pelican Point, Grand Bahama has been the staple Easter holiday attraction on the island for years, drawing locals and tourists alike to the eastern end of the Island for the exciting homecoming event featuring live music, beautiful scenery, an explosion of Bahamian culture and the unlimited combinations of coconut creations — from which the festival derives its name.

From the traditional Bahamian sweet treats such as coconut tart, coconut jimmy and gully wash to other creative and innovate food fusions; to arts, crafts and custom jewelry displays, the festival’s organizers offer a true smorgasbord of all things Bahamian, all topped off with live music performances set in the pristine island community.

As a corporate citizen that has made it part of its mission to support the furtherance of Bahamian culture, it was imperative for Bahamas Telecommunications Company (BTC) to be intimately involved. “BTC has always been a corporate citizen that’s engrained in every community as far east and as far west as your eyes can see in Grand Bahama,” noted Northern Vice President Eldri Ferguson- Mackey, who made her first appearance at the festival since assuming that role; “and I want to say thank you to the organizers for extending the partnership to us,” she said.

On April 17, members of the BTC sales team were out in full force along with the BTC mobile sales station to provide area residents with scores of device discounts, promotional items, top up services and hundreds of dollars in free giveaways, which took place during a high-energy performance by BTC Brand Ambassador D-Mac who wowed the audience.

BTC’s presence at the festival was also a prime opportunity for residents to connect with the company and register any concerns. Despite being one of the only utilities on the island to stay up and running before, during and after the passage of Hurricane Matthew, some of the company’s valued customers have continued to experience some issues with their service during the restoration period, explained Ferguson-Mackey, who used the opportunity to recommit BTC to providing the best possible service to residents in that eastern community, particularly in the wake of damage caused by the storm.



