BAAP celebrates Administrative Professionals’ Week

The Bahamas Association of Administrative Professionals salutes the valuable contributions of administrative professionals in the workplace during Administrative Professionals’ Week, which began on Sunday, April 23 and climaxes on Friday, April 28 under the theme "The Revolutionary Administrative Professional — Inspiring Excellence”. The week of activities include:

• 20th April, 10 a.m. — courtesy call on the governor general;

• 23rd April, 11 a.m. — church service, Trinity Global Cathedral, Marshall Road;

• 26th April, 12:30 – 2:30 p.m. — Annual Administrative Professionals’ Day luncheon, British Colonial Hilton;

• 27th April, 6 p.m. — free administrative professionals seminar, British Colonial Hilton.

Administrative Professionals’ Week is celebrated worldwide, bringing together hundreds of individuals for various community events, educational seminars and individual corporate activities.

BAAP realizes that administrative professionals are vital contributors to today’s team-oriented work environment and are key front-line public relations ambassadors for their organizations. Therefore, BAAP takes this opportunity to highly salute administrative professionals for their meaningful contributions.

The association’s monthly meetings are held at the British Colonial Hilton, No. 1 Bay Street on the third Thursday of each month at 6:00 p.m. If you require further information, please feel free to contact the president, Wendy Ferguson, at 396-4109, or at wendy.ferguson@colina.com.



