CCA to issue statement on Fitzgerald emails

As the country seeks clarity and further information regarding leaked emails that implicate Minister of Education Jerome Fitzgerald in the solicitation of contracts that amounted to a breach of Cabinet protocol, Daniel Liu, senior vice president of China Construction America (CCA), where the emails reportedly originated, told Guardian Business his company would soon issue a statement regarding the situation.

CCA and Prime Minister Perry Christie have been silent on the issue since it came to the fore last week Thursday. CCA has not gone on the record at any time about the incident.

Those emails that show Fitzgerald admitted he had received work from China Construction America (CCA), the contractor of record on the Baha Mar resort, through Liu, while Fitzgerald sat as a Cabinet minister, have been left with no response from either party.

And the details revealed in the emails were never made public by Fitzgerald or Liu, despite repeated calls for the tabling of all contracts in relation to the resort. To date it is also not known if, and how many, contracts are held by members of the Christie administration or their families with CCA.

Originally, Fitzgerald continuously denied any involvement or contracts with Baha Mar, even from the floor of the House of Assembly.

CCA has been prodded numerous times by the media to answer questions regarding the recent revelation surrounding Fitzgerald. When contacted by this paper yesterday, Liu was apprehensive to speak, before suggesting that the company would issue a statement. He gave no timeline on the proposed statement.

According to rules set by Parliament, Cabinet ministers are forbidden from attempting to solicit money or contracts for themselves or their family members. Fitzgerald admitted that he solicited contracts on behalf of his father’s business as the emails outlined.

The rules state: “A minister must not... solicit or accept any benefit, advantage or promise of future advantage whether for himself, his immediate family or any business concern or trust with which he is associated from persons who are in, or seek to be in, any contractual or special relationship with government.”



