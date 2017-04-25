NHI primary care services launched, though public insurer deal not finalized

Enrollment for primary care services launched yesterday, but there is still no public insurer in place or regulations set in stone. Officials at a press conference yesterday sought to address these matters.

National Health Insurance (NHI) Secretariat Permanent Secretary Peter Deveaux-Isaacs said the Secretariat hopes to wrap up the process of establishing a public insurer by next week, noting that its absence would not impact the ability to deliver primary care services. He added that contractual discussions are ongoing.

NHI Project Manager Delon Brennen confirmed with Guardian Business that prospective public insurer Aetna — a U.S.-managed healthcare company with revenue of $60.34 billion as of 2015 — did put in a bid and is currently in the process of negotiations. He explained Aetna is a provider within the Family Guardian insurance network.

Meanwhile, yesterday marked the official launch of NHI’s $100 million primary care phase, notwithstanding that regulations to flesh out the details of NHI have yet to be approved.

Brennen pointed out that the documents are now at the attorney general’s office.

“I would have to check with the attorney general’s office, but I know we have submitted regulations to the attorney general’s office. I am sure by the time actual services are provided those regulations will be in place,” he said.

He explained that actual services being provided means that someone would be able to use their smart card and go into their provider and actually get primary care services.

“We have to confirm what you have down on paper. We have ten business days by which we could then send you a confirmation,” he said.

The next phase to be launched is select catastrophic coverage. The government originally allocated a budget of $24 million alongside the primary care phase for catastrophic coverage. However, Prime Minister Perry Christie said yesterday the government is aware that the budget could increase to $28 million or even $30 million.

“We decided to strengthen the program, even though it is a graduating program, where you graduate to the point where you cover such illnesses,” said Christie.

“We decided to commit $24 million annually with the knowledge that it might be even $28 or $30 million, but under established criteria to be able to meet some of the challenges of catastrophic illness, where the doctors concerned in operating this program will be in a position to determine who is eligible for access to that fund.”



