Turnquest: FNM will not sell Baha Mar if it becomes next govt

Deputy Leader of the Free National Movement (FNM) Peter Turnquest insisted that his party, if it becomes the next government, would not attempt to sell Baha Mar as suggested by Attorney General Allyson Maynard-Gibson last Friday.

Turnquest said the reality of Baha Mar is that it is a private entity, and he asserted that if the deal negotiated between the Bahamas government, Chow Tai Fook Enterprises (CTFE) and the Export-Import Bank of China (EXIM) has been finalized, there is nothing that can be done.

“If it is in fact a completed sale then the government has no involvement,” said Turnquest. “It’s a very lame statement (by the attorney general).”

He suggested that the attorney general and the Progressive Liberal Party work to have the Baha Mar documents unsealed sooner than later.

“She ought to focus on getting this secret deal that they promised to unseal before the opening, get those documents released so that the Bahamian people can see what it is that they have agreed to and make a determination as to what the future impact is of that agreement on the country,” Turnquest said.

Last Friday Maynard-Gibson said she wants to ensure that FNM Leader Dr. Hubert Minnis' promise of the sale of Baha Mar, does not happen.

Meantime the Bahamian people remain in the dark about the Baha Mar deal due to the sealing of the documents. While the attorney general has promised to have the documents unsealed, it would seem that only EXIM would be able to authorize the unsealing, since it was EXIM that ordered it sealed by the courts, Maynard-Gibson has said repeatedly. She has, however, suggested that the document will be unsealed before May.

It is hoped that when the documents are unsealed they will shed some light on what concessions the country conceded in order to get CTFE to purchase the $4.2 billion Baha Mar property.

Last week it was revealed that one of the lead negotiators, Minister of Education Jerome Fitzgerald, who helped to push through the sale of Baha Mar to CTFE, breached Cabinet protocols by attempting to solicit brokerage, trucking and limo services from the resort’s original developer Sarkis Izmirlian.







