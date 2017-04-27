BTC rolls out new, affordable plans for postpaid clients

Mobile number portability (MNP) is expected to launch today and Bahamas Telecommunications Company (BTC) continues to roll out new plans for its customers in order to compete with new mobile carrier Aliv.

BTC released a statement this week introducing a new offer for postpaid customers after rolling out new “limitless” plans for its prepaid subscribers.

Vice President for BTC Mobile Alphanique Duncombe said BTC rolled out the plans in earnest on Monday.

“When we revamped our prepaid mobile options three weeks ago, we announced that we would also unveil new plans for our postpaid customers,” said Duncombe.

“About two weeks ago we soft launched our new postpaid plans, and in the coming days customers can expect much more fanfare on what they can expect moving forward.”

The new BTC postpaid plans now include free calls to BTC numbers (including landline and mobile), data in plans priced at $59.99 and higher, free calls to the United States and Canada, free SMS, free Flow TV and cross net minutes (providing calls to other local mobile providers).

“The value in our packages has increased tremendously, but the price of each of our plans still remains the same,” said Duncombe.

“We took the lifestyle patterns of our customers into consideration when we revamped these plans.

“A number of our surveyed customers mentioned that they use the Internet every day on their mobile devices. So, we decided to increase the existing data allotment in our postpaid plans and packages.”

Aliv offers its customers data add-ons and does not have contractual postpaid plans like BTC; it has a range of plan options that are subscribable through an application on the phone.

BTC said it intends to introduce a plan just for civil servants.

“With this plan, the company will create an affordable postpaid offer just for government employees,” the company’s release said.

“That plan is expected to be launched by the end of May.

“BTC is also redeveloping its lower tier postpaid plans. Once completed, these plans will also have data and roaming elements included.”



