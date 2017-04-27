Vendor sales set for a boost at carnival event in Grand Bahama

Vendors are looking forward to a “big boost in sales” this weekend at the Bahamas Junkanoo Carnival’s Music Masters semifinals in Freeport, Grand Bahama, says Bahamas National Festival Commission (BNFC) CEO Roscoe Dames.

The two-day event, starting tomorrow, has triggered a boost in hotel occupancy and car rentals on the island, Dames told Guardian Business yesterday.

With about 30 vendors on site, Dames said he expects there to be “significant” economic impact from their activity.

“Over the last two years, the majority of our vendors at the site have sold out products. Some of them can’t wait for this weekend because it’s a big boost in sales,” he said. “They also have had to hire part-time people to help with the volume of activity.”

The production company for this year’s festival, Titus Entertainment Group, arrived in Grand Bahama Sunday in an effort to prepare for this weekend’s live entertainment.

Dames admitted that preparations have been “smoother” this year in comparison to the last two events.

“We have streamlined a lot of the operations and lessons learned over the past two years have been very helpful in getting prepared and set up,” he said. “The staff is quite familiar with the process because of the last two years with their training.”

Ticket sales are also on the uptick, and people are taking advantage of the pre-purchase feature available on the festival’s website, and through local Cash N’ Go locations.

The CEO said preparations are also in place for last-minute purchases and persons can buy tickets at the event’s venue, online or at the exclusive ticket provider.



