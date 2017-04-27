Standards and quality implementation to aid reduction in food imports

The establishment of the Bahamas Bureau of Standards and Quality (BBSQ) could eventually assist The Bahamas in lowering the instances of food imports that are unnecessary.

A presentation by BBSQ consultant Graham Holloway revealed that the implementation of standards and quality will assist in pushing forward the substitution of certain imported products for locally grown options.

It is said that the country imports about $1 billion worth of foodstuffs each year.

“The BBSQ will mean the reduction in the volume of unnecessary imports of basic food and other products, and the substitution of good quality local products, thereby resulting in greater job creation,” Holloway said in the presentation.

“The creation of an environment that encourages and rewards innovation, especially in the identification and development of other products that can gain access to export markets.”

As the Bahamas Agriculture and Marine Sciences Institute (BAMSI) moves forward, the BBSQ will likely become an important resource that helps to manage the entry of BAMSI products into the consumer market.

One of the BBSQ’s focuses, according to Holloway, will be the facilitation of growth

in the national agricultural production and exporting sector. It is also focused on the “growth of intra-regional cooperation in quality infrastructure matters”, which Holloway said could lead to enhanced trade opportunities.

The BBSQ was created to bring The Bahamas in line with the rest of the world in logging and enforcing quality checks and standards for goods and services this country provides. While this process could be long and tedious, and cause some disruption in the status quo of business operations, it is essential for The Bahamas if the country is to increase its trade.







