Brennen: Primary care services under NHI affords patients longer visits

The recent launch of primary care services under National Health Insurance (NHI) will allow patients to have more time with their respective physicians despite claims that visits would be shortened, according to Project Manager for NHI Dr. Delon Brennen.

Responding to questions posed by Guardian Business at a recent press conference, Brennen sought to dispel claims that NHI patients may not be able to receive the adequate care and services they deserve based on the reimbursement model set out by physicians signed on to primary care.

He explained that the average time per visit with a primary care provider would be 25 minutes, which is actually longer than the time physicians currently spend with each patient.

“Right now, within the healthcare sector, the visits are much shorter than that now. So, we have actually built in an ability for providers to see their beneficiaries or patients longer than they were in the past based on our reimbursement model,” he said.

This concern over patients’ visits was raised based on the number of physicians from the private sector that signed on for primary care.

More than two weeks before the launch of the $100 million primary care phase, the NHI Secretariat announced that more than 60 physicians in the private sector signed on to NHI and that the number would be further augmented by primary care providers in the public sector.

There are currently 306 eligible primary care providers in The Bahamas from both the public and private sectors, according to the NHI Secretariat.

President of the Medical Association of The Bahamas (MAB) Dr. Sy Coolidge Pierre argued that given the present numbers, patients would spend very little time with their physicians.

In addition, there were concerns raised over the reimbursement fee schedule for doctors providing primary care services and how that may have an impact on covering their fixed and operational expenses.

Brennen admitted that there were initial concerns over the reimbursement model, but adjustments were made to establish a suitable fee schedule.

“So, as providers have signed on, obviously they have agreed with the renegotiated fee schedule provided and so if they hadn’t agreed, I am sure there are some that would have not signed on. That has been a positive move for us,” he said.

As of Monday, over 140 physicians were on board with NHI primary care.



