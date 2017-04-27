Former Baha Mar expats seek answers on their compensation

Former expatriate employees of Baha Mar continue to prod the government and the new Baha Mar owner for their compensation, claiming in an open letter addressed to at least six senior government officials, including the prime minister, as well as the new president of Baha Mar, Graeme Davis, that they are being “discriminated” against.

The letter revealed that the group of 38 former Baha Mar workers has been pressuring the government for almost two years for money contractually owed to them after the resort project went into bankruptcy. Local employees who were terminated were compensated last year, but this group of former expatriate workers has been forced to continue lobbying for compensation; they have heard nothing from the government or Baha Mar, their letter states.

“Despite multiple attempts to communicate with those copied here, in hopes of a resolution, it is with deep regret that this appears to be our only alternative,” the letter states.

“Our Bahamian colleagues — very rightfully so — received what was dutifully owed to them. Yet, despite being all employed under the same company, we were segregated out and did not receive payments.

“No explanations were sent as to why owed funds for time served, repatriation and vacation were not paid, as well as non-refundable rent, school tuitions and other obligations, and calls and emails were not returned.”

The individuals copied on the letter include Prime Minister Perry Christie, Attorney General Allyson Maynard-Gibson, Minister of Foreign Affairs Fred Mitchell, Minister of Tourism Obie Wilchcombe, Leader of the Free National Movement Dr. Hubert Minnis, Senior Policy Advisor in the Office of the Prime Minister Sir Baltron Bethel, Director General of Tourism Joy Jibrilu, Personal Assistant to the Prime Minister Monique Morley, Export-Import Bank of China President Liu Liange and Baha Mar President Graeme Davis.

The group is asking the aforementioned individuals to explain why “the collective group of expatriate employees have been discriminated against”.

“... how you are going to make this right?” the group asked in the letter.

“We are members of the former Baha Mar team. We brought experience from across the globe, to help build a foundation for new, thriving career opportunities for Bahamians and a stunning destination for international visitors.

“We were a part of the team committed to proving true on the forecast that this single development would bring 13 percent growth to the country.”

Christie has been silent on an ongoing controversy regarding Education Minister Jerome Fitzgerald, who was found to have solicited contracts for his father’s company under former Baha Mar developer Sarkis Izmirlian.

The group is waiting for a response from one of the individuals addressed in their letter before it is forced to take “further action”.

“Coming up on almost two years later, there is still no clarity, zero response and no compensation has been provided,” the letter states. “Moreover, claims that Bahamian subcontractors, Bahamian companies and U.S. subcontractors needed to complete the resort have been paid, but the expatriate claims have still not been addressed.”



