BAMSI signs contract for its first organic farm

The Bahamas Agriculture and Marine Science Institute (BAMSI) signed a contract yesterday for what could become only the second certified organic farm in the country.

Errington Thompson, who received the contract for Rosa Organic Farms, said the only other certified organic farm in the country is Abaco Neem, and he is working closely with its proprietors to ensure his farm meets the same standards.

Thompson told Guardian Business yesterday that he hasn’t decided yet what crops he will grow, but suggested he would start with basic vegetables such as onions, sweet peppers and tomatoes.

“That will be determined by our instruction on being certified organic,” he said.

He added that he is still working on which entity will be able to certify his organic farm, which will be located on Andros.

“We're working closely with the only certified organic farm in The Bahamas,” Thompson said.

In a BAMSI press statement released yesterday, the organization said the contract signing is another example of “opportunities for local entrepreneurs” under the BAMSI’s Associated Farmers Programme (AFP).

BAMSI officials are excited to introduce the growing of organic produce in The Bahamas, thereby promoting healthy food consumption.

“This signing today lends itself perfectly to our mandate,” said Dr. Jason Sands, chief operating officer of the Gladstone Road Agricultural Centre (GRAC), in the BAMSI release.

“Not only are we increasing the availability of fresh Bahamian agricultural produce, but through Rosa Organic Farms we are increasing that availability in a healthy and sustainable way… this is a very important milestone in agricultural production in The Bahamas.”

Thompson said Rosa will begin on virgin land in Andros in order to allow planting to begin immediately. He said without virgin land his businesses would have to undergo a three-year hibernation period before crops can be planted.

He said his operation will start small and eventually grow as the farm’s potential is realized.

“We're going to start and grow, so initially we'll be small,” he said.

“The idea that we have is that we believe organic farming is what we should be doing in The Bahamas, and so, if we can show that organic farming can be successful, we believe we will have some converts.”

He said he wants to show people that organic farming is “not expensive and not difficult”.

BAMSI’s release said: “A key objective of BAMSI’s AFP is to identify qualified farmers who are eager to adopt and apply modern methods in commercial agricultural production.

“In traditional farming, chemical insecticides, pesticides and herbicides are used to eliminate pests that attack the food — necessitating a cleansing and washing of produce before it is market ready.”



