CWC concerned over impact tax increases could have on revenue

Cable & Wireless Communications Limited (CWC), part owner of the Bahamas Telecommunications Company (BTC), pointed out that any increase in value-added tax (VAT) or similar revenue-based taxes could have an “adverse impact” on the company’s ability to maintain or increase revenue.

In the company’s 2016 consolidated financial statements released recently, CWC stated that most of its revenue is subject to such taxes, underscoring its concern for any additional increases.

The Bahamas implemented VAT on January 1, 2015 at 7.5 percent, a rate that is relatively lower when compared to regional partners. There has not been any consideration from the Christie administration to increase VAT, despite it being a concern for many citizens.

The Christie administration collected over $1.14 billion in VAT revenue from 2015 to 2016.

Meanwhile, CWC reported that The Bahamas had 315,200 mobile subscribers as of December 31, 2016. To be clear, a mobile subscriber is an active subscriber identification module (SIM) card in service rather than services provided, according to CWC.

In terms of total revenue generating units (RGUs), the country had 83,100 for the ending period.

CWC also reported that BTC’s revenue stood at $220.3 million and had net earnings of $39.7 million for the nine months ending December 31, 2016.

The telecoms giant touted its increase in mobile subscription revenue for the period in review, but pointed out that it was “partially offset” in anticipation of BeAliv coming into The Bahamas’ telecommunications sector.

“Our mobile subscription revenue increased $10.5 million or 1.1 percent, primarily due to an increase in the average number of subscribers, mainly due to the positive impact of regulatory rate changes, the introduction of long-term evolution mobile services and various other network upgrades,” said CWC.

“These positive impacts were partially offset by the negative impact of rate reductions in The Bahamas in anticipation of the commercial launch of mobile services by a competitor, which occurred during the quarter ended December 31, 2016.”

CWC’s primary markets include Panama, Jamaica, The Bahamas, Barbados and Trinidad and Tobago.



