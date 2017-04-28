Six-room Eleuthera hotel on Condé Nast’s ‘Hot List’

An Eleuthera hotel, opened just five months, has caught the eye of a leading travel magazine and is featured on its 2017 “Hot List” among many seasoned hotel brands.

Last week Condé Nast Traveler announced the winners of its 2017 “Hot List” and the six-room “The Other Side” property sat on the list along with 75 other properties from around the world, “recognized as the best hotel openings of the past year”. The extensive list of hotel properties started out with 675 contenders.

Oddly enough, owner Ben Simmons does not even consider his property a hotel, but a rental property. With such a small footprint on commonage land, and an even smaller environmental footprint — The Other Side is off the grid — Simmons is grateful to be recognized by the renowned travel magazine.

“Conde Nast has always been very kind to us,” he said.

“The main thing about the property is it is Bahamian owned, it’s completely off the grid... with understated elegance. It’s just a beautiful property.”

The entire facility is powered by solar energy, said Simmons, and the property produces its own water and grows its own vegetables.

Condé Nast Traveler describes in a press release how involved the process of picking the 75 hotels was, which means the small Eleuthera property, off the beaten track, made a huge impact on the judges.

“Our team of editors, reporters and photographers flew a collective 529,500 miles, slept in roughly 200 beds, and had passports stamped in more than 50 countries to select this year's winners,” the release states.

“The winners are properties that made us giddy, not just because they have onsen big enough to swim laps in, the piano where Rossini composed Tancredi, or Louise Bourgeois sculptures, but because they helped us become the kind of travelers we want to be.

"Our annual Hot List, a rigorous selection of our favorite new hotel openings of the past year, is a predictor of what properties will stand the test of time, make history, and let you reimagine how you want to live and travel."

Reimagining is exactly what Simmons contends his property is all about. He said he wants the property to function as an educational center for exploring areas of marine biology, alternative technology and organic farming.

“It’s a way to demonstrate you can create something that is beautiful, luxurious, Bahamian and small, everything that tourism should be in a way that is also sustainable,” he said. “And at the same time, be an example to the next generation that this can be done. We definitely want to inspire people and create a way for people to learn.”



