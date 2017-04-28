BTC: Customers may port numbers without settling bills

With the launch of mobile number portability (MNP) yesterday, CEO of Bahamas Telecommunications Company (BTC) Leon Williams highlighted the importance of establishing a credit bureau in The Bahamas amid the concern that post-paid customers with outstanding debt obligations will not be required to pay off their balances in order to keep their numbers when migrating between mobile operators.

Speaking with Guardian Business yesterday, Williams said the absence of a credit bureau is a “major problem” in The Bahamas. In addition, the tabling of legislation to establish a credit bureau has been delayed until after the 2017 general election.

“We have heard from the regulator that people can leave without paying their bills. That, to us, doesn’t sit well,” he said.

Despite BTC’s opposition on the matter, the Utilities Regulation and Competition Authority (URCA) contended in its final determination published in February, that such a requirement would “act as a barrier” to MNP.

Williams said that BTC is cognizant of what URCA wants, noting that regulators in general want to ensure that the new entrant is given a chance to “bloom and to blossom”.

“In the case of BTC, we are price regulated, while our competitor, in some cases, is not price regulated,” he said.

But outside of the telecommunications market, the CEO stressed why it is necessary for a credit bureau to be in place.

“You have got people who are just drowning sometimes in debt. So, the financial treatment of the financial behavior of our citizens is not being streamlined,” Williams said.

“If you went to the United States, for example, and you ran up a debt and didn’t pay it, you are going to be in jeopardy of not being able to get a visa to travel.”

Williams pointed out that with no consequences in place for customers leaving debt behind, it creates an environment that is “not conducive to good behavior and governance in the country”.

“You can’t increase the debt of BTC without having an impact on the national debt as well,” he said.

“So, it is not just about BTC...

“Do you want to instill in the citizens of a country that they can incur a debt and just walk away from it?”



