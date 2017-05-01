Securities Commission reappointed to chair regional securities regulators group

Securities regulators from over 15 Caribbean jurisdictions selected the Securities Commission of The Bahamas to continue as the chair and secretariat of the Caribbean Group of Securities Regulators (CGSR) for the 2017–2019 period.

The announcement was made at the 13th Caribbean Group of Securities Regulators (CGSR) Conference and Workshop, co-hosted by the commission and the Caribbean Regional Technical Assistance Centre (CARTAC). The conference and workshop was held April 24-26 at the British Colonial Hilton under the theme “Evolving priorities for effective capital market supervision and enhanced financial stability in the Caribbean”.

Minister of State for Finance Michael Halkitis brought the keynote address at the conference’s opening ceremony.

Halkitis emphasized the jurisdiction’s commitment to compliance with international regulatory standards, particularly with respect to fostering a transparent financial services sector. Specifically, he cited agreements such as the International Organisation of Securities Commissions’ Multilateral Memorandum of Understanding as having created a global regulatory environment better equipped to detect and deter cross-border securities crime, supporting investor confidence in capital markets globally.

The conference and workshop included other notable speakers from local, regional and international organizations, including Paul Andrews, International Organisation of Securities Commissions (IOSCO) secretary general; Trevor S. C. Alleyne, assistant director, Caribbean I Division, International Monetary Fund; Brian Langrin, resident advisor on financial stability, CARTAC; John Rolle, governor, The Central Bank of The Bahamas; Kathryn Edmundson, executive director, International Forum for Investor Education; Cecilia Melville, monetary and financial policy, economist, CARICOM Secretariat; and Jerry Butler, executive director, Inter-American Development Bank.

The areas addressed were timely and included topics such as economic and financial stability in the Caribbean, threats to the financial system (and derisking) throughout the Caribbean, improving corporate governance practices in the securities market and an informative panel discussion addressing regulatory preparedness for financial technology (FinTech).

The Caribbean Group of Securities Regulators was established to create a forum for regional securities regulators to discuss issues facing Caribbean securities and financial markets.

The commission has served as chair and secretariat of CGSR since 2015.



