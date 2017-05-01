Sumner stresses support for SMEs at opening of Little Caesars

While speaking at the grand opening of Little Caesars Pizza, CEO of the Bahamas Chamber of Commerce and Employers’ Confederation (BCCEC) Edison Sumner urged consumers to support small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) such as the new establishment, in an effort to help grow the local economy.

Sumner noted that while The Bahamas has various levels of development, he said "we've had enough" of the billion-dollar investments. "I think the one we are dealing with really should be the last one of its size," Sumner contended.

He asserted the need to ensure that SMEs have an environment to "thrive, flourish and profit" in the economy.

"Put your support behind these kinds of companies. That is the only way we will get our economies to grow," he said, referring to Little Caesars.

"It is a quality environment. It is a wonderful presentation. I am looking forward to what they will be offering."

He added that companies such as Little Caesars provide a significant level of training and skills development for employees.

The pizza franchise is owned by a group of four, one being Bahamian insurance executive Barrett McDonald, who has a 25 percent equity stake.

Sumner lauded the efforts of McDonald in opening the restaurant and pinned the move as an "expansion of ownership" in the Bahamian economy.

"When companies come in and you see the amount of capital that has to be spent by investors, like the McDonald family, it requires tremendous sacrifice sometimes when you want to get a business where you want it to go," he said.



