Economic boost projected from Spartan Race in November

One of the most popular obstacle course running brands in the world is coming to New Providence in November, according to the owner of RETRO Management (Rhondi's Entertainment Training and Recruitment Organization), Rhondi Treco.

Spartan Race posted an image on its Instagram account late Friday evening alluding to a Spartan Race happening in The Bahamas, saying: "Who wants to conquer a Spartan Race in the Caribbean?"

The image caption carried the hashtag "Spartan Race Bahamas".

Spartan put on its popular obstacle course run in Miami Saturday and Sunday, attracting thousands of runners from all over the world. Several runners from The Bahamas ran the obstacle course Saturday, and the Ministry of Tourism had a booth at the event for the first time.

Treco said the Spartan Race is sure to have an impact on the lives of Bahamians in terms of their lifestyle, health, recreation options, camaraderie and togetherness, adding obstacle racing is a rather new sport to The Bahamas.

"Because it's a new sport it allows me to develop somebody basically from scratch," she said.

"We have the ability to implement a new sport in the country and create more opportunities for athletes in a sport that's gong to eventually be an Olympic sport.

"When it becomes an Olympic sport, I want The Bahamas to have a team that's already ready."

Treco said The Bahamas is set to be a hub for a plethora of different obstacle course racing opportunities.

She said this November The Bahamas should see a large number of international athletes coming to participate, meaning a potential economic boost at the end of the year.

Obstacle course racing began in earnest three years ago with the implementation of the Chickcharney Challenge, after which spun off two other obstacle running events.

This past weekend's Spartan Race was a four-mile course with close to 20 obstacles.



