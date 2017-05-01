Rolle: Fyre Festival fallout for Exuma

The failed execution of the inaugural Fyre Festival will not only have an adverse impact on Exuma’s local economy, but also leave a scar on the island’s image as a tourist destination, according to Exuma Chamber of Commerce President Pedro Rolle.

The island was set for a huge economic boost last weekend and the first weekend in May, with almost 3,000 people expected to arrive for the music festival. However, when guests arrived they were met with subpar accommodations, service and food. Many took to social media platforms to express their disappointment.

Speaking with Guardian Business, Rolle said as a result of the festival’s “failure”, a “negative image” is being associated with Exuma simply because the event "did not materialize as promoted".

The festival was organized by Ja Rule and tech entrepreneur Billy McFarland, who together launched Fyre Media in 2015. Though the Ministry of Tourism assisted with advertising the event, it explained in a statement on Friday that it did not organize it.

Nevertheless, Rolle said that when you have a “bad story”, it has a “compounding” effect.

“For some people, this is the first time they have ever heard the word Exuma.

So now they are associating Exuma with the Fyre Festival,” he said

“Now what that means is, because this has been such a colossal flop, when they see the word Exuma, it is going to be identified with this big failure.

“They are going to think this is what you get when you go to Exuma.

“It just gives a bad impression of who we are and what we have to offer.”

Rolle pointed out that the anticipation of the festival's economic boon and its subsequent failure is "deflating" to the local economy.

"It was promised that many people would be employed. The request even went out to Nassau and other areas," he said.

"So, all of these things were promised and because it was not delivered, it leaves a sour taste not only in the mouths of people but even in their pocket books.”

Rolle said he is not sure to what extent persons would have invested money in anticipation of the festival.

But he said there are some people that may have bought extra inventory and merchandise in anticipation of the event.

He added he was made aware that persons also brought in extra transportation from Nassau to augment the expected traffic for the festival.

In addition, the Fyre Festival's first weekend of activities occurred as the island's annual National Family Island Regatta came to an end.

Rolle said the regatta always brings an overflow of visitors to the island, and would allow vendors the opportunity to "make up a good portion" for any losses they may have incurred from the festival.



