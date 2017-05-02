Over 30 Bahamians are now BTC business owners

“If there is anything worth honoring, it is endurance.” These were the words of Crooked Island native Barbara Gibson, a Bahamas Telecommunications Company (BTC) employee of over thirty-eight years, who changed her status from team member to owner.

In 2012, BTC created the Franchise Department. The goal was to encourage local entrepreneurs to realize their dream of ownership. In the last five years, BTC, in conjunction with the budding small business community, opened over thirty stores.

Barbara fought through a terrifying experience during her journey to open her BTC franchise store in Crooked Island. Just days before the grand opening, Hurricane Joaquin slammed through the south and central islands. The storm brought torrents of rain, gusting winds and destruction to her new franchise store.

“It was devastating because I would have invested a whole lot in the store. The morning after the hurricane, I was sheltered on the outside in a boat. I was able to see my store at the dawn of the day, and when I looked over, all I saw was the tip of the roof. This was really terrible, and to add to that we lost our home as well. So, it was really challenging.” she said.

However, with the help of BTC, her family and a little faith, she turned her vision to a reality. Gibson expressed that only through the grace of God, along with BTC’s support, she was able to rebuild the store and live her dream.

“It has been a challenge, but through it all God has been faithful,” she said.

Nowadays, Gibson basks in the sweet feeling of success. “It feels good to get up in the morning, walk to the store, turn my key, open the door, look around and say ‘wow, this is mine’. It’s rewarding,” she exclaimed.

The community of Landrail Point continues to give a positive response to the store. Through her years with the company, she was able to learn just about every aspect of the business. Gibson believes that her familiarity with the people and the close proximity to their homes play an important role in the store’s success. Barbara notes that she was the person that many people would come to for service at the company.

“I was a bit nervous at first about opening my own retail store. After working for the company for 38 years I wondered if it was going to work, because Crooked Island is a very small community. Now, I’m settling in and it feels real good,” Gibson ended.

BTC is also set to open an additional seven stores over the next three months.



