Engineer graduate participates in Aliv trainee program

He has been a part of the Aliv Graduate Trainee Program for six months and is responsible for assisting with the development of the core network for The Bahamas’ newest mobile network. After completing two engineering degrees with a minor in mathematics, Derick Ferguson will tell you that being a part of the program is a wonderful experience.

Aliv established the program as part of its continued outreach to communities throughout the country. The program consists primarily of engineering graduates or graduate trainees from the University of The Bahamas. It seeks to foster careers and high-performing talent capable of meeting the challenges facing the mobile industry.

Ferguson, a graduate of Minnesota State University, has degrees in electrical and computer engineering and is responsible for implanting, operating and supporting all of Aliv’s services, including short message service (SMS), data and voice services. He said his curiosity about the inner workings of objects led him to pursue two engineering degrees and ultimately to Aliv, where he can work on various network features.

“I have contributed to the team in many ways, from assisting with network development projects to helping identify new engineers, and explaining to them how the telecoms network nodes are connected, among other things,” he said. “This program has also aided in my personal advancement as I have definitely improved in many areas, including my organizational skills and time management. The most valuable part of having this experience is the work atmosphere. The working environment is extremely relaxed and it makes you feel you’re a part of a big family at work.”

The Aliv Graduate Trainee Program prepares participants for specific business and technical roles such as service and applicant engineers, finance, marketing and sales partners, through rotational assignments, projects and intensive course and leadership training.

To be eligible, a candidate must have a bachelor of science degree in engineering or a related technical field, finance, marketing, economics or business and at least a 3.0 grade point average on a 4.0 scale or global equivalent, and strong communication, interpersonal and influencing skills.

Successful trainees at Aliv work in various departments, including sales, marketing, engineering, information technology and finance.

“Aliv is committed to the advancement of new talent,” said Chairman Franklyn Butler. “We’ve worked diligently to support this mandate and have developed two programs — one being the Graduate Trainee Program. This program will enable participants to discover and explore numerous career options.”

The graduates will also have an opportunity to engage in distance learning via Northeastern University in Boston, Massachusetts and the University of Manchester in London, England.



