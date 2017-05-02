Baha Mar SPV remains committed to creating wildlife sanctuary

The special purpose vehicle (SPV) called Perfect Luck, created to handle the assets of Baha Mar, has agreed to put almost $2 million into creating a wildlife sanctuary in the area of its back-of-house (BOH) operation just off Gladstone Road — $700,000 was originally invested under Baha Mar’s former developer.

This revelation is part of the heads of agreement the Christie administration released Sunday, which was signed last Tuesday with the new owners of Baha Mar. The agreement is between the government, CTF BM Holdings Ltd. and CTF BM Operations Ltd.

The heads of agreement notes that effective November 30, 2016, Chow Tai Fook Enterprises Limited (CTFEL) and CTF BM entered into a share purchase agreement with China Exim Bank and Perfect Luck Investments Limited for the sale and purchase of the Baha Mar project.

The heads of agreement said that the government has leased to Perfect Luck “or an affiliate” Crown land for an “initial term of 50 years”. Those 50 years began July 9 2012, more than one year after Baha Mar’s original developer broke ground on the multibillion-dollar resort.

The original developer promised a wildlife sanctuary and Baha Mar’s new buyers seem to be keeping in line with that vision.

“BML (Baha Mar Limited) has already invested $700,000 in improving, beautifying and developing the original BOH site as a public park for appropriate recreational use,” the heads of agreement states. “The original BOH site shall be restricted to recreational use as a wildlife and wetlands sanctuary. “The improved original BOH site shall be known as the ‘Baha Mar Wildlife and Wetlands Sanctuary’ or such other similar names mutually agreed between the government and the project company.”

The original Baha Mar plans called for its BOH operation on Gladstone Road to include employee parking and laundry services among other things.

The heads of agreement calls for Perfect Luck to pay the remaining $300,000 for the sanctuary “on or before December 2017” and allocates for investment to facilitate the related improvements to the original BOH site.

“In addition to the initial investment described above, the SPV will donate a further amount not in excess of $1 million, payable over five years in equal installments to a trust or foundation for the perpetual maintenance of the improved BOH site,” the heads of agreement notes.

“Such trust or foundation shall be managed by the SPV with input and advice from the Bahamas National Trust or such other entity mutually agreed between the government and the project company.”



