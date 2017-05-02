Report: URCA’s entry into energy sector increased its expenses

The Utilities Regulation and Competition Authority’s energy sector (ES) staff costs increased 75 percent last year as the regulator came in to oversee the sector, according to its annual report released yesterday.

The energy regulator, new to the energy sector in many ways, said in its report that 2017 will represent URCA’s first full year for the ES budget, “compared to the nine-month period covered by the 2016 budget allocation”.

URCA explained that major expenses came in the form of staff increases on the energy sector side and for the professional services that were necessary to fill the professional gaps where those staff members were missing.

Staff costs went from $470,121 in 2016 and is now estimated at $740,667. URCA’s costs for professional services was $240,000 in 2016 as compared to 2017’s budget of $452,772.

“Staff costs increased significantly due to hiring of new, dedicated ES staff, as well as the allocation of a proportion of expenses for other staff to the ES,” the URCA annual report states.

“Professional services expenditure is anticipated to increase by 87 percent due to potential litigation concerning URCA’s jurisdiction, the commencement of an efficiency/operational audit of the sector and other regulatory projects during the year.

“It is anticipated that in future years, there will be a reduced reliance on external consultants as URCA engages new, experienced staff in the ES department.”

Before it sunk its teeth into the energy sector, URCA was focused chiefly on regulating the telecoms sector. However, as it began to delve deeper into energy the regulator was forced to take on new staff competent in regulation of the energy sector, as it began its work in the energy sector with telecoms regulation professionals in-house.

As such, its annual report states that its budget allocation for conferences, training and travel is expected to increase to $239,000 this year as compared to 2016’s $35,000 budget.

“It is anticipated that there will be travel for newly hired staff in ES participating in necessary training opportunities, as well as engagement with international organizations, through attendance at meetings, conferences, seminars and workshops,” the annual report states.

URCA will also spend a significant amount to engage the public about what its role is in the energy sector, increasing its consumer education and public relations spend by $123K “in order to fund significant initiatives to educate the public on URCA’s role as regulator of the ES”.



