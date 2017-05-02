The number of mobile voice subscribers increased by 16 percent in 2016, the year that The Bahamas’ second mobile operator, BeAliv Ltd., entered the telecoms market.

The Utilities Regulation and Competition Authority (URCA) issued information on the electronic communications sector’s (ECS) performance in its 2016 annual report, released yesterday.

The regulator pointed out that in response to competition from the new mobile entrant, Bahamas Telecommunications Company (BTC) lowered “some of its prices and altered some of its services to provide more value for money”.

“URCA expects the newly competitive mobile market to continue to benefit consumers in the long run with a continued trend of lower prices and improved offerings,” the regulator states.

“The total number of mobile voice subscribers during the year 2015 increased by 16 percent from 311,175 in 2015 to 360,200 in 2016.

“This corresponded to an increase in the 2015 mobile penetration rate of 85.49 to 95.31 subscribers per 100 population in 2016.

“The number of mobile data subscribers also increased significantly by 9.85 percent, from 182,685 in 2015 to 200,696 in 2016.”

The report states that revenues from cellular mobile services also increased marginally from $175,965,000 in 2015 to $176,611,000 in 2016.

“Considering the significant increase in subscriber numbers, the modest increase is most likely due to price reductions, significant promotional activity, and the continued trend toward over-the-top (OTT) applications in lieu of traditional voice and messaging services,” said URCA.

For 2016, the regulator noted a contraction of operator revenues in the electronic communications sector. To be clear the sector is comprised of BTC, BeAliv, Cable Bahamas Limited and its affiliates Systems Resource Group Limited (SRG) and Caribbean Crossings Limited (CCL).

“The bulk of the decrease appears to have been driven by changes in revenue derived from non-regulated services as the overall decrease is not consistent with the reported revenues for regulated services,” said URCA.

“Total revenues earned in the ECS decreased by approximately 7.72 percent from $443,760,554 in 2015 to $409,513,001 during 2016.”



