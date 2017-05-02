Fyre Festival organizers say local vendors will be paid

Fyre Festival co-founder Billy McFarland assured the Ministry of Tourism that local vendors that assisted with staging the event would be paid amid claims that they have yet to be compensated for work performed, according to a statement from the Ministry of Tourism yesterday.

Despite the attention that the festival’s failure has brought to the island of Exuma and to a larger extent, The Bahamas, Director General in the Ministry of Tourism (MOT) Joy Jibrilu said she has “hope” that Fyre Festival visitors would consider returning to Exuma.

The event was expected to attract almost 3,000 visitors for the last weekend in April and the first weekend in May. However, when guests arrived, they were met with subpar accommodations, service and food.

Though the Ministry of Tourism assisted with advertising the event, it was not the organizer. The festival was organized by Ja Rule and tech entrepreneur Billy McFarland, who together launched Fyre Media in 2015.

“The organizers of the Fyre Festival, which was a private event, have readily admitted that they were in over their heads, and they have taken full responsibility for all that has transpired and have issued a statement to this effect,” said Jibrilu.

“It is also pertinent to note that the international media have recognized that all and any shortcomings came from the promoters, and The Bahamas has been insulated from any direct negative repercussions.

“It should be noted that even though this was a private event, once the MOT became aware of the shortcomings, we did intervene to mitigate as much as possible any fallout, and in particular to try and secure the welfare of visitors that came in for the event.

“We have received commendation from both the promoters and guests over our efforts in this regard.”

The Ministry of Tourism’s statement pointed out that the event’s organizers are “doing their part to rectify the situation”.

The Fyre Festival team said they are “working diligently to rectify the issues in The Bahamas”.

“We are highly appreciative of the Bahamas Ministry of Tourism for their continued support and we recognize and apologize for our shortcomings in this situation,” they said.

“The Fyre Festival takes full responsibility for the difficult turn of events over the last 24 hours on Exuma.”

Over the weekend, Ministry of Tourism representatives were on Exuma assisting guests who were affected.

“The Ministry of Tourism jealously guards our brand image and that of our islands. As a result, we have been following every story lead, as well as interviewing festival attendees in order to get as many viewpoints as possible,” said Jibrilu.

“While many vendors who assisted the organizers in staging the event are saying that they have yet to be paid, Fyre Festival co-founder Billy McFarland has assured the Ministry of Tourism that the vendors will be paid.

“The Ministry of Tourism is in regular contact with the Fyre Festival team to ensure that all vendors are compensated and all is done to protect the country’s reputation.”



