Bahamas Central Securities Depository goes global

The Bahamas Central Securities Depository (BCSD) has stepped onto the global stage with its recent induction into the Americas’ Central Securities Depositories Association (ACSDA).

ACSDA membership gives BCSD, the primary share registrar and transfer agent in The Bahamas, access to vital exchange of information and experiences among depositories and clearing houses in a range of territories. ACSDA, headquartered in Lima, Peru, will also lend support to BCSD with adopting securities market regulations and allow for constant communication with industry partners worldwide. ACSDA is a member of the World Forum of CSDs (WFC).

This journey to international status involved active participation at various conferences and workshops within the Caribbean, the United States and South America. BCSD President Nerika Burrows spearheaded the effort to place BCSD at the forefront at these events. She declared “I am proud of the steps we’ve taken to achieve this level of international recognition and expressed heartfelt thanks, on behalf of BCSD, when we were inducted at the ACSDA General Assembly meeting in Bolivia.”

It was at this momentous meeting that BCSD successfully secured the next ACSDA Annual General Assembly meeting, to be held in Nassau in April 2018.



