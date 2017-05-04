Liquor stores contravene elections act during advance poll by remaining open

Some liquor stores remained open yesterday, Guardian Business has learned, in contravention of the Parliamentary Elections Act.

It was brought to the attention of this paper that some liquor stores remained open during the hours that the advanced poll was taking place, while other stores heeded the rules of the act.

The act states: “The Parliamentary Commissioner hereby informs the general public that all licenses issued under the provisions of the Business License Act (no. 25 of 2010) for the sale of any intoxicating liquor shall be suspended during the hours of the day of which a poll is being held for a general election, and any person selling or exposing or offering for sale any intoxicating liquor during such hours shall be deemed to be so doing while not holding a license under the provisions of the Business License Act.”

Advance polling was scheduled to be held between 8 a.m. and 6 p.m. yesterday, as outlined in a note sent out to purveyors of liquor on New Providence. The note was sent to Guardian Business for reference yesterday.

Commonwealth Brewery explained to Guardian Business yesterday that all of its locations and warehouses were closed yesterday due to the Advanced Poll.

A liquor store executive told this paper off the record that he attempted to confirm with Parliamentary Registration Department officials whether or not his business would have to close, but could not confirm.

The act expressly states that even in the event of a by-election, liquor store operations within the constituency in question, and within five miles outside of the boundaries of that constituency, must be “suspended”.







