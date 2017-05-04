Hart: Grand Lucayan property ‘under contract’ by Wynn Group

Vice President of the Wynn Group Randy Hart said work is being done “aggressively” to finalize the arrangements for the sale and reopening of the Grand Lucayan complex in Freeport, Grand Bahama.

Hart told Guardian Business yesterday that Toronto-based Wynn Group, the prospective buyer, has the Grand Lucayan property “under contract”.

“We are working aggressively to finalize arrangements with the government as well as our operators,” he said.

Paul Wynn, CEO of the Canadian real estate development company, is also the investor for a development project opposite the Office of the Prime Minister.

While speaking at a heads of agreement signing ceremony on Tuesday for the creation of a new cruise port destination on Grand Bahama, Prime Minister Perry Christie said the negotiated sale of the Grand Lucayan properties is “progressing”.

Guardian Business understands an announcement is to be made shortly on the progress of the sale.

Since the passage of Hurricane Matthew in October, the Grand Lucayan property has only opened one part of the resort, Lighthouse Pointe.

Officials close to the matter have been tight-lipped on the deal between the new buyer and property landlord Hutchison Whampoa.

During a rally in Grand Bahama last month, Christie revealed that a letter of intent (LOI) was signed with the new purchaser. That same week, Tourism Minister Obie Wilchcombe headed a team that traveled to Canada to negotiate a heads of agreement to facilitate the sale’s completion.

For nearly eight months, most of the Grand Lucayan has remained closed along with Memories Grand Bahama and the former Treasure Bay Casino.

The prospective buyer is expected to involve four well-known brands for the operation of the Grand Lucayan property and casino, according to the prime minister.



