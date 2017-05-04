Aliv enters into three-year partnership with BTVI

Aliv entered into a three-year, $30,000 partnership with the Bahamas Technical and Vocational Institute (BTVI) yesterday that will assist with the school’s commencement exercises into 2019.

The newest player in the telecommunications market in The Bahamas provided $10,000 for this month’s graduation exercises on New Providence and Grand Bahama, as well as “graduate of excellence” cash awards for the top students on both islands.

BTVI President Dr. Robert Robertson said Aliv’s contribution to its commencement ceremony is indicative of the company’s power of collaboration and its generosity.

“Investing in our young people is certainly one of the best investments any organization can make,” said Robertson.

“We believe the dividends reaped will be tremendous for this community, the business community and, ultimately, the country, as we at BTVI are charged with closing the workforce skills gap.”

Chief Aliv Officer Damian Blackburn said BTVI graduates are welcome to explore career opportunities with Aliv by participating in graduate training programs, or through seeking full-time employment .

“We believe in working with the community and have created programs and partnered with organizations directed at areas that will have the most sustainable and positive impact on the country.

“Undoubtedly, obtaining a quality education is important, and Aliv is dedicated to helping to advance the education pursuit of people of all ages.

“The importance of access to a high quality education has become an ever increasing realization with the evolving global environment.”

Blackburn said Aliv would also open Aliv experience stores on both BTVI campuses on New Providence and Grand Bahama.

According to Robertson, 194 students are expected to graduate from BTVI on New Providence this month and 40 at the Grand Bahama campus.

“Mr. Blackburn we look forward to a continued partnership, and hope your example inspires other organizations and individuals to invest in BTVI, invest in bright futures, invest in the young people of The Bahamas.”



