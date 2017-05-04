Concern over environmental impact assessment in GB cruise port deal

On the heels of the heads of agreement (HOA) signing between the government and Carnival Cruise Line on Tuesday for the creation of a new cruise port destination on Grand Bahama, Free National Movement (FNM) Deputy Leader Peter Turnquest pointed out that there are still concerns over the need for an environmental impact assessment to be performed and training for residents in East Grand Bahama in preparation for the new cruise port.

“We are concerned about the environmental considerations. We have not heard of any at this point, and hopefully one will be done before there is any dredging or cutting into the land in that area,” Turnquest told Guardian Business yesterday.

“We have not heard any plans of the training or upgrade for the education and technical skills for people in that area in preparation for opportunities that may exist.”

However, the project is subject to a public discussion process, environmental studies and permitting, according to a press statement on the HOA signing.

Turnquest said, under an FNM government, they will “immediately” ensure residents receive adequate training and that environmental standards are met.

The HOA is expected to be tabled after the 2017 general election, possibly by a new government.

On Tuesday, Prime Minister Perry Christie said central to the overall development would be the construction of a “harbor town”.

This will include “retail shops; a Bahamian art plaza; and such back-of-town facilities as storage and security houses, administrative complexes, utility services and a transportation hub offering more entrepreneurial opportunities for local taxi and tour operators,” said the prime minister.

The project is to be completed within two years once all relevant government approvals are made.

“Carnival is a very important partner in our cruise industry, so we will certainly honor whatever commitments have been made in that heads of agreement in respect to the port of East Grand Bahama,” said Turnquest.

“To the extent that we have not had the opportunity to review the agreement at this point, we want to ensure that the Bahamians, residents in the area and residents in Grand Bahama, are true beneficiaries of that project.

“We are interested in the expansion of the opportunities in East Grand Bahama.

“We will support those efforts.”

Turnquest asserted that reviving the economy of Grand Bahama is a “paramount concern” of the FNM, adding that the economy has been “sluggish” for the last five years.

He noted that the new cruise port leverages some concern for local stakeholders, vendors in the Freeport area and taxi drivers.

“We need to know the full extent of the plan to replace whatever business may be lost from the Freeport Harbour and our current tourism infrastructure such that we don’t end up with an imbalanced investment that creates a drain in the Freeport area,” he said.



