Aliv chief: Hundreds have already begun porting numbers to Aliv

Chief Aliv Officer Damian Blackburn told Guardian Business yesterday that the company is still hesitant to fully promote mobile number portability (MNP), because the system is still suffering from some glitches. He said, though, that the company has had “hundreds” of requests from customers to port their numbers to Aliv’s network.

Despite the glitches, Blackburn said while numbers are porting, customers switching from Bahamas Telecommunications Company (BTC) to Aliv will typically not experience a disruption in their BTC service until the number is properly ported. He contended, though, that if customers do experience a lapse in service “we’ll hold your hand through it”.

“There were a few glitches, but we’ve worked together with URCA (Utilities Regulation and Competition Authority) and BTC to iron those out, and yesterday the process got going again big style and we’ve seen good demand for people wanting to move their number,” said Blackburn.

He said the in-store process to register customers to port their numbers takes about 20 minutes, but, given the glitches in the system, he lamented that completing the port in the system could take much longer.

“We are having odd glitches, and we’ll hold your hand through it if you want to port, but roll up and port ... we’re looking forward to seeing everybody,” he said.

“It’s a complex, technical project to have three parties all getting their systems working at the same time, so I deliberately haven’t gone out and the Aliv team hasn’t deliberately gone out big style shouting from the rooftops about it, but it is available. And anyone who wants to come in, come in, and once we see the system’s fully stable I expect a lot more people to come in and port.

“Typically now what is experienced in other countries is for numbers to be ported in a couple of hours. There are odd times that it gets delayed. If it is delayed, you don’t lose your BTC service while it ports.”

Blackburn said he is confident mobile number portability will be working seamlessly in the next few days.



