Aliv sponsors Lupus 242

Aliv, The Bahamas’ newest mobile network company, is extremely delighted to announce its partnership with Lupus 242.

Lupus affects the body’s immune system, which is the system that fights off viruses, bacteria and germs. There are more than five million people worldwide suffering from lupus and The Bahamas is no exception. This disease is life-threatening and can attack any part of the body, including the skin, heart, lungs, kidneys and brain. And while lupus develops more frequently in some groups of people, it affects people of all ages, races, ethnicities and genders.

Aliv has committed to financial support as the lead sponsor of P.O.P. (Put On Purple), happening every Friday in the month of May, during which people are encouraged to wear purple in support of lupus sufferers. This sponsorship will help with Lupus 242’s branding and imaging throughout the country. The partnership will transcend the boundaries of those living with lupus and those who know people affected by lupus as well. Not only will Lupus 242 benefit from this partnership, but those involved are certain that public awareness will also increase.

Bahamians are being encouraged to purchase a Lupus 242 shirt or show support by wearing purple every Friday during the month of May. Bahamians are also being encouraged to post photos on the MyAliv Facebook page wearing purple and using the hashtag #lupus242 and #myaliv every Friday during the month of May to enter to win an iPhone.



