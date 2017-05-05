Consultant: New government must implement SME Act in first 100 days

The Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises (SME) Act and SME development centers must be the first focus of the incoming government, according to business consultant Mark Turnquest.

Turnquest, in a release sent to the media yesterday, insisted that the new government must bring to force through legislation an act that will help to develop entrepreneurship throughout the country, within the first 100 days of being in office.

“After reviewing the manifestos of all major political parties it is expressed and implied that the Bahamas SME Act will be legislated within five years (2017-2022) by the new government,” Turnquest said.

“It is also indicated that SME development centers will be established sometime in the future.

“However, I stress that the Bahamas SME Act and SME development centers should be legislated and established within 100 days after the new parliamentary session has begun.”

Turnquest insisted that the SME Act has to be one of the first pieces of legislation to pass in the House of Assembly, as something of its kind is “overdue”.

“... the entire country is suffering because of it not being enacted,’ he said.

“This is evident because we have a high national debt and deficit and a low economic growth forecast.

“In addition, there are so many economic downgrades by international financial watchdogs.”

He added that in 2009 the business community waited for an SME act to be legislated and an SME development agency to be put together. However, he lamented that 10 years later, “such important legislation was not enacted”.

“The SME Act will foster intergovernment ministries/departments synergy (BAIC, BDB, BEVF and business license., etc.),” Turnquest said.

“In addition, it will increase intra-stakeholders synergy (BCCEC, IICA, IDB, OECD, ILO, WTO, etc.).

“The SME Act will increase the GDP and the entrepreneurial spirit of Bahamians, reduce the unemployment level, national debt, national deficit and most importantly the high crime level.

“The SME Act will encompass a sustainable national family island development plan.”

Turnquest warned that failure to legislate the SME Act in the first hundred days “will cause The Bahamas to lose its economic and cultural creativity in comparison to our Caribbean neighbors and the world” in the areas of ease of doing business, starting a business, sovereign credit rating and human resources.



