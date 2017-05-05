Study: Bahamas tourism growth negligible in the last 20 years

Tourism arrivals to The Bahamas have remained “mostly flat” since the mid-1990s and the country has not achieved significant growth in its tourism sector over the last two decades when compared to other major tourist destinations throughout the Caribbean, according to a recent working paper published by the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

The paper, entitled “Revisiting the potential impact to the rest of the Caribbean from opening U.S.-Cuba tourism”, examined the impact of the U.S. encouragement of tourism activity to Cuba and how that would impact surrounding countries.

The Bahamas was singled out as one of the countries that has not achieved significant tourism growth in the last 20 years.

“It is important to note that over the last two decades, the tourism sector has grown throughout the Caribbean from 12 million arrivals in 1995 to 26 million in 2014,” the study said.

“The notable exception is The Bahamas, where tourist arrivals have remained mostly flat since the mid–1990s.”

The study also pointed out that Cuba’s tourist arrivals grew at an average annual rate of 7.6 percent, Cancun grew at 7.5 percent, and the Dominican Republic grew at 5.7 percent.

These countries were branded as becoming the “larger players” in the region and their individual arrival rates surpassed the overall region’s growth rate of four percent each year.

“The potential opening up of U.S.-Cuba tourism has the Caribbean region concerned, and understandably so,” said the authors.

“After all, the U.S. is the single largest tourism market for the Caribbean and, for most countries, the most important source of tourists.

“Nonetheless, the analysis presented in this paper suggests this anxiety may be misplaced. Tourist arrivals have grown throughout the region with the exception of The Bahamas over the last 20 years, accommodating rapid expansion in some destinations (Cancun, Cuba, and the Dominican Republic).”

The study, however, said despite The Bahamas having a long history of tourism promotion that started with the Tourism Encouragement Act of 1851, “it was the U.S. embargo of Cuba that provided the main stimulus to the tourism industry, with much of the U.S. tourists switching to The Bahamas”.

“Tourist arrivals to The Bahamas went from 142,689 in 1954 to over a million in 1968,” the study adds.

The authors also took a close look at the Canadian tourism market and found that Canadian tourists have concentrated on Cuba, Cancun and the Dominican Republic.

As of 2014, and out of 3.9 million Canadian tourists, The Bahamas accounted for four percent of travel, 11 percent to Jamaica, 18 percent to the Dominican Republic, 24 percent to Cancun, and 30 percent to Cuba.

The Bahamas’ second largest target market is said to be Canada.

“Canada’s case is also interesting, because Cuba has become Canada’s main tourism destination in the Caribbean,” the authors wrote.

“While ‘other’ destinations, as a group, were the main recipients of Canadian tourists in 1995, by 2014 Canadian tourists were traveling more to Cuba, Cancun and the Dominican Republic.

“During this period Canada also replaced Europe as the main source of tourists in Cuba.

“That said, some Caribbean destinations are more at risk of experiencing disruptions in their tourism sectors if a change in U.S. policy allows unrestricted tourism travel to Cuba, and increases competition for U.S. tourists.”







