Aliv aiming to be on all islands by year-end 2017

Aliv intends to be in every Bahamian island by the end of the year and is working feverishly to install new tower sites and outfit Bahamas Telecommunications Company (BTC) tower sites in order to meet that deadline, Chief Aliv Officer Damian Blackburn told Guardian Business recently.

Blackburn said the company’s next big focus will be the islands of Andros, Great Exuma and Bimini.

“We expect to be on those in the summer,” he said.

He said the company had to wait on an important agreement with BTC that would allow both companies to share towers from which to broadcast their networks. That agreement came last month.

Blackburn said Aliv’s team has since been on the islands installing Aliv network components on BTC towers while simultaneously building new tower sites. Those new tower sites are limited and have to be approved by government.

“We now have a core location agreement with BTC which was a key component of the roll-out, because under the policy of the country we’re not allowed to go around willy-nilly building new towers,” said Blackburn.

“Obviously we had to strike an agreement (with BTC), which happened on April 12.

“The Aliv network will be placed on BTC sites, but it will be the same quality Aliv network; it will just be using their tower infrastructure to actually broadcast the signal from.”

He said BTC towers make up about 60 to 70 percent of the broadcast sites Aliv needs for the remaining Family Islands, while the others are comprised of new tower build-outs.

“We’ve got permissions for the ones we need in Exuma, Andros and Bimini and are right now out there building, as fast as we’ve built on in the other islands,” said Blackburn.

He said it has been a challenge moving things around, but “Aliv likes challenges”.



