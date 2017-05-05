Ingraham criticizes Christie administration’s spending

While taking a hit at the Christie administration’s implementation of value-added tax (VAT), former Prime Minister Hubert Ingraham criticized the government’s lack of fiscal responsibility in the wake of its collection of billions of dollars in VAT.

He called it a “crying shame” that the government collected over $1 billion in new taxes, while the national debt managed to increase by almost $2 billion.

In his address at a mass rally on Wednesday, Ingraham said the government’s present cash position is “precarious”.

“They are spending much more than they are taking in,” he said.

Recent financial information from The Central Bank of The Bahamas shows that seven months into the budget period, the deficit increased by $86.4 million despite government collecting $933.9 million in tax receipts for the same period.

Ingraham said the country’s fiscal condition continues to “deteriorate”, noting that some $1.14 billion in VAT was collected throughout 2015 and 2016.

He continued to lament the government’s imbalance of spending versus revenue intake.

Over the course of seven months within the current fiscal year, spending went up by $82.7 million alongside a marginal decline in revenue by $3.7 million.

Total VAT receipts were $373.8 million during the seven-month period.

The current administration pledged to reduce the nation’s deficit and eventually the national debt, primarily by way of VAT.

However, the government’s original fiscal targets will not be met by the end of the budget period.

Hurricanes Joaquin and Matthew were said to be core causes for the government not being able to meet its fiscal targets.

“They justified introducing VAT by claiming the additional revenue would be used to pay down the national debt,” said Ingraham.

“The billion additional revenue dollars collected from VAT has not resulted in the national debt decreasing; it has gone up and continues to rise instead.

“They are collecting more revenue; borrowing more funds and delivering fewer services to the people.”

Ingraham said during the FNM’s last term, without VAT, it hired “250 police officers, 343 defense force officers and 150 prison officers”.

“Over $1 billion in new taxes since 2015 and the national debt still rose by almost $2 billion, and we still can’t see where the money went,” he said.

“It’s a crying shame.”



