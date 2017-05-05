Eagles Nest wins all three pennants in BSC Basketball League

The Baptist Sports Council (BSC) completed its 2017 basketball league regular season on Saturday at the Baillou Hills Sporting Complex, with Eagles Nest soaring high as they won all three pennants.

Saturday’s results

Eagles Nest 37, Macedonia 34

Troy Trembley scored nine points and Dario McKenzie had five as their men clinched the pennant. Asher Scavella had nine and Delano Knowles six in a losing effort.

Golden Gates 53, Evangelistic Center 31

Christoff Stuart pumped in a game-high 12 points and Dominique Beadle added 10 in Golden Gates’ victory in the men’s division as they clinched second place. Tyrone Sands had eight points in the loss.

Evangelistic Center 37, New Lively Hope 30

Tyrone Sands scored 12 and Justin Larose added six in their victory in the men’s division. Antoine McKenzie had 12 in a losing effort.

Golden Gates 63, New Lively Hope 42

Allen Curry scored 11 points and both Christoff Stuart and Dominique Beadle added 10 in their win in the men’s division. Justin Griffin scored a game-high 20 and Lavardo Poitier added 10 in a losing effort.

Independence Church of God 66, Blessed Hope 33

Kjay Moxey and Kirklyn Farrington both scored 14 points in the win for their 19-and-under team. Michael Turnquest had nine and Elios Christian had eight in the loss.



