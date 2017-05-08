Young Bahamians to remove billboards, posters after election

A group of young Bahamians working with a local non-profit organization have made the decision to come together this Thursday and Friday to clean up political signs and posters across New Providence.

The posters and signs advertising party candidates and parties in general have been placed haphazardly everywhere across New Providence. There has been much concern, especially on social media, about who will clean up the political posters at the end of the general election.

Organized by Bahamas Revisited founder Steven Cartwright, the goal is to clean up the common areas and dispose of all plastic and metal properly.

"All of the wood and cardboard will be added to a bonfire at Jaws Beach on Saturday, May 13," Cartwright told Guardian Business.

"We also welcome support from any business that wants to assist.

"Our ultimate goal is for this to be a community effort, where no matter our party allegiance, we are able to come together as one to clean up our home."

Cartwright has worked with young people for more than a decade and understands what this kind of experience and exposure can do to empower the country’s youth and redirect their energy into more positive outlets.

Bahamas Revisited partnered with charter vessel Beacon Won in March of 2015 with the goal of exposing the best that The Bahamas has to offer to both foreign and local groups. Bahamas Revisited is a registered non-profit with 501(c)(3) non-profit status, which means Americans who sail with Bahamas Revisited can file the trip in their tax returns for deductions.

"We invite all political party members to join us as we strive to be responsible citizens," Cartwright said.

"There is an open event link on Bahamas Revisited's Facebook page that all are welcome to join to learn more about what we are doing."



