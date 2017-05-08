URCA criticizes BPL’s analysis on renewable energy generation

The Utilities Regulation and Competition Authority (URCA) last week published an initial decision and preliminary determination regarding Bahamas Power and Light's (BPL) Small-Scale Renewable Generation (SSRG) Plan, wherein the regulator chided the power company for comparing The Bahamas' power market to the U.S. when considering its acceptance of renewable energy. It also said BPL's statements in its decision paper went against the country's National Energy Policy.

URCA, in its decision, scolded BPL for attempting to base certain arguments against aspects of renewable interconnectivity on data from the U.S. market. URCA goes on to call BPL's claims "unsubstantiated".

"The Bahamas is a very different electricity market from the U.S. If BPL is seeking to include comparison for reference purposes, a more comparable market would be a Caribbean or small-island market," URCA said in its decision paper.

"URCA is particularly concerned at the apparently unsubstantiated statement that efforts in the U.S. to increase use of renewables 'contributed to the explosive growth of renewable generation, particularly solar, with the pace of development often exceeding the ability of utilities to manage integration from a technical and administrative perspective. The result brings inefficiencies, higher costs, grid stability problems and customer dissatisfaction'.

"BPL’s statement counters the National Energy Policy, which aims to increase renewable energy uptake. This makes BPL’s unsubstantiated statement particularly concerning."

According to URCA, a fairer comparison market would be another small-island nation that has implemented renewables successfully, notwithstanding the challenges. BPL suggested SSRG could present issues that would spiral into increased costs. But URCA disagreed with this overall position.

"URCA notes that a few places... most notably Hawaii, which is very different from the rest of the U.S. market... have had some problems with grid stability and unsustainable subsidies, but URCA is not aware of any large-scale cost increases or grid problems from increases in the amount of renewable energy installed in the U.S.," URCA wrote.

"If BPL proposes to include these statements, sources and references should be added. URCA is aware that such challenges have materialized in some countries... including places such as Spain and Germany, as well as Hawaii... but URCA’s research suggests that this has largely been due to unsustainable subsidies on renewable energy installations, through approaches such as net-metering or direct subsidy of installation costs."



