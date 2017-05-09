Bahamas Waste supports Autism Awareness Month all year long

In 1991, only one in 500 children were considered autistic. In 2002 that figure jumped to one in 150. Now, according to statistics from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (USA), one in every 68 children will be diagnosed as autistic, representing a 30 percent increase recorded in the last two years alone.

Here in The Bahamas, more and more children have been diagnosed with varying degrees of the disorder and autism is now regarded as the fastest growing, serious, developmental disorder in the country. Even as the number of autistic Bahamians continues to rise, many persons are unaware of the impact that the disease has on the quality of life of those individuals living with it. In fact, public and private healthcare resources have struggled to keep pace with the needs of those families in the areas of access to and affordability of care.

With April designated as Autism Awareness Month, however, Bahamas Waste, which has become known for using its garbage trucks as creative moving billboards for numerous charitable organizations, joined forces with the island’s premier non-governmental, local advocacy organization for autism treatment in The Bahamas — R.E.A.C.H — all in an effort to sensitize more Bahamians to the impact of an autism diagnosis.

Already, Bahamas Waste has created custom trucks to support the Bahamas Humane Society, Bahamas National Trust and cancer groups, and this month the company jumped into action at the opportunity to create a truck to commemorate Autism Awareness Month.

“Every now and then, a cause really comes up and touches you and just moves you” said Bahamas Waste Managing Director Francisco De Cardenas. “We’ve been working along with some great people on this and whenever there is a really worthwhile cause like this, we want to help bring awareness to it. It’s truly affecting so many of us now.”

The truck, which was unveiled on Tuesday, March 25, at the Office of the Prime Minister, features touching photos of local Bahamian children who have been diagnosed on the autism spectrum and their proud parents, bringing a very human element to the campaign.

“It is a fantastic opportunity to expose the people of the country to people who are on the autism spectrum,” noted Paula-Maria Hospedales, whose son appears on the truck with his father and is a member of the Autism Committee. “There are so many parents who can’t afford the therapy for their autistic children —if it is in fact available. So, it is important that we all become spokespersons for people on the spectrum and help each other accept and help our children.”

Since 1999 R.E.A.C.H Bahamas has led the way in working to provide the kind of support local families need and has worked closely with other organizations and churches to support the autism community in ensuring the best quality of life for impacted families. To learn more about autism contact them at reachbahamas.org or 328-4123.



