Bahamas Carnival Cruise a huge success in second year

The owner of one of the companies that had much to lose from the almost-postponement of Bahamas Junkanoo Carnival, said his Bahamas Carnival Cruise received rave reviews from the individuals who sailed from Miami to Nassau for carnival.

President of BlueMonkey Bahamas Stephan Rolle told Guardian Business that this year’s cruise numbers far surpassed last year’s, and he is already making preparations for Bahamas Junkanoo Carnival 2018.

He said he is hoping the Bahamas National Festival Commission (BNFC) releases next year’s carnival dates early so that he can begin to plan and advertise.

“The dates for 2018 haven’t been announced, but I think the people responsible should do that soon,” said Rolle.

“As for 2018, we just want to keep bringing people to The Bahamas and have people experience our version of carnival.

“If we can keep doing what we’re doing and get the support from the Ministry of Tourism, we will definitely continue growing and building and promoting Bahamas Junkanoo Carnival internationally.”

Rolle said his customers had nothing but great things to say about the Bahamas Carnival Cruise experience, but especially the experience at Bahamas Junkanoo Carnival. He said many of them complimented the hospitality they received from Bahamians in the bands and the band owners.

“In the bands, when people found out they were foreign and came on Bahamas Carnival Cruise, they were always checking on them and making sure they were good,” he said.

Rolle admitted that there were a few minor hiccups in the beginning of the cruise, but that did not stop his cruise passengers from having a good time.

Next year he wants to far surpass this year’s numbers. He said he has already been in contact with Carnival Cruise Line regarding sailing for next year.

“This is our second year doing it and we exceeded the numbers we had the first year, and we want to exceed those numbers next year,” he said. “Our customers were extremely satisfied at the end of the day.”



